ONLINE: APIDA Gala

press release: Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2021: The Spaces In Between

What does it mean to be Asian Pacific Islander Desi American? This fundamental question of APIDA identity has been met with answers as diverse as the community membership itself. On one hand, we are defined as having social and geographic ties to both America and our respective ethnic homelands. On the other hand, APIDA identity is a political identity defined relative to other communities of color in a White dominated society. In either case, we can be found in The Spaces in Between. This April 2021, APIDA Heritage Month will be exploring the many ways that APIDA identity is shaped both within and outside the community. The Spaces in Between will center on the lived experiences of Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans to illustrate how identity continues to be situated and reimagined in a changing world. Join us as we bridge The Spaces in Between us within the APIDA community!

Saturday, April 17: Virtual APIDA Gala

The APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee invites you to the fourth annual APIDA Gala Awards as we move to the virtual setting for the first time! Join us in celebrating APIDA Heritage Month 2021. This event will feature an awards ceremony celebrating leaders within the APIDA community at UW-Madison. Invite your friends and nominate outstanding APIDA students for a Gala Award by Saturday, April 3 @11:59 PM CST. The direct link to the virtual Gala will be provided on the day of the event. 8-9 p.m. Information: 262-4503, apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu

Due to Covid-19 and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) federal guidelines for practicing social distancing due to health and wellness concerns we will be focused on celebrating the APIDA community and hosting events virtually. For more information, please contact us at apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu. Follow us on Social Media @uwapidasc. #apidahm #apidahm2021 #studentlife