press release: The 2022 APIDA Heritage Month Art Show highlights art created by APIDA-identifying members of the UW-Madison community. Following this year’s theme, “Courage in Community,” the art show is a dual art gallery and magazine launch to display the unique ways artists are intertwined with their community. Featured artists in this event use a variety of mediums to reflect aesthetic, compositional, and thematic choices in their individual pieces that shed light on the diverse APIDA experience. Multicultural Student Center Lounge, Armory and Gymnasium (Red Gym). 6 p.m. Information: 262-4503, apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2022: Courage in Community

There are no singular attributes that define the diverse and unique ethnic and cultural groups within the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American community — no food dish, item of clothing, or religious practice — except for the conscious and political choice to unite as one. As Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans, terms have historically been imposed on us by the majority that compress our individual cultures into one homogenous group (terms such as “The Asian Race,” or “The Model Minority,” or “The Wealthiest Race in America”). These terms have marked us as perpetual foreigners and reduced our identities to superficial, and often trivial, similarities. We challenge this and declare that being APIDA empowers us and brings us together. For those of us who have already found an APIDA community on campus or those still waiting to make their way— our voices are stronger together when we find Courage in Community. This April, we invite you to join us in celebrating our empowered APIDA identities!

