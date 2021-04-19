ONLINE: Allyship and Action

press release: Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2021: The Spaces In Between

What does it mean to be Asian Pacific Islander Desi American? This fundamental question of APIDA identity has been met with answers as diverse as the community membership itself. On one hand, we are defined as having social and geographic ties to both America and our respective ethnic homelands. On the other hand, APIDA identity is a political identity defined relative to other communities of color in a White dominated society. In either case, we can be found in The Spaces in Between. This April 2021, APIDA Heritage Month will be exploring the many ways that APIDA identity is shaped both within and outside the community. The Spaces in Between will center on the lived experiences of Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans to illustrate how identity continues to be situated and reimagined in a changing world. Join us as we bridge The Spaces in Between us within the APIDA community!

Monday, April 19: Virtual APIDA Panel: Allyship and Action

APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee invites you to a panel discussion on APIDA Allyship and Action. This panel will open a dialogue on what it means to be an ally to the APIDA community, how the APIDA community can be allies to other communities, and how we turn allyship into action. Submit questions for the event in advance. 7-8 p.m. Information: 262-4503, apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu

Due to Covid-19 and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) federal guidelines for practicing social distancing due to health and wellness concerns we will be focused on celebrating the APIDA community and hosting events virtually.