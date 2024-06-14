Arboretum Director Finalist Presentation

media release: We are delighted to share the announcement of four finalists for Arboretum director. Candidates will visit the UW–Madison campus to give public presentations, which can be attended in person or virtually. This offers a wonderful opportunity for the community to engage with finalists and learn about their visions for the Arboretum. We invite anyone interested to attend and provide feedback.

The director search and campus visits are organized by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research. Please visit the OVCR search page for presentation locations, links to attend virtually, and more information about the candidates. Presentation recordings will also be available after the talks.

Director Finalists

Teresa Schueller, associate professor of biology, ecology and environmental science, UW–Milwaukee, and director, Waukesha Field Station

Presentation: Thursday, May 30, 9–10 a.m., "Growing from a Foundation of Strength: Expanding Access and Inclusion at the Arboretum"

Link to Zoom option

Bradley Herrick, ecologist and research program manager, UW–Madison Arboretum

Presentation: Tuesday, June 11, 10–11 a.m., "Legacies, Challenges, and Opportunities: Honoring the Past and Embracing the Future of the UW–Madison Arboretum"

Link to Zoom option

Patrick Bohlen, professor of biology, University of Central Florida

Presentation: Friday, June 14, 9–10 a.m., "The Evolving Role of Arboretums in a Rapidly Changing World"

Link to Zoom option

Andrew Hipp, director of the herbarium and senior scientist, The Morton Arboretum, and lecturer, The University of Chicago

Presentation: Monday, June 17, 1:30–2:30 p.m., "Research, Community, and The Land Ethic: Creating Common Ground at The Arboretum"

Link to Zoom option