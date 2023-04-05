Artina McCain Performance Class

Mead Witter School of Music DEIB Festival event. Free.

media release: 2023 Featured Guest Artist: Artina McCain, April 5 & 6, 2023

It will present a two-day residency featuring Dr. Artina McCain as part of our 2nd annual DEIB Festival. The residency will center around a solo piano recital featuring Black composers, a Q&A luncheon, a pedagogical workshop (Who’s That? Creating a New Standard Repertoire), and a performance class. All events will feature historically marginalized and underrepresented composer.

Schedule for Dr. Artina McCain 2-Day Residency

Day 1 – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

•Piano pedagogy workshop: Who’s That? Creating a New Standard Repertoire 10:00-11:30am Lee/Kaufman Rehearsal Room

•Q&A luncheon 11:45pm-12:45pm, Lee/Kaufman Rehearsal Room

•Performance class featuring historically marginalized and underrepresented composers 3:00-4:30pm Collins Hall

Day 2 – Thursday, April 6, 2023

•Evening Concert: 7:30pmMead Witter Concert Hall