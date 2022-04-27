Arts Business Competition Finals

press release: Watch the top finalists pitch their proposals to win $2,000, $1,000 or $500. They will have 10-15 minutes to present with time for the judges to ask additional questions. Proposals, which come from a wide range of majors, will be reviewed on creativity, innovation, added value to the arts and potential for success.

This year's judges are Anne Katz, Alejandro Miranda Cru and Derrick Holt.

The Division of the Arts is the presenter of the Arts Business Competition with support from the Bolz Center for Arts Administration along with Entrepreneurons. Funding for the Arts Business Competition is provided by the Anonymous Fund.

*This event will also be livestreamed on Zoom.