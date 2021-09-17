press release: Join the Division of The Arts in welcoming arts faculty and staff back to campus at Arts Forward Together.

We will hear from Provost John Karl Scholz and Division of The Arts Director Chris Walker, celebrate new arts faculty, and enjoy a musical performance by fall 2021 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Arun Luthra and his quartet.

Whether you’re reconnecting with old colleagues or meeting someone new, we look forward to building community with you!

Due to venue staffing limits only the first 80 interested people can attend the event in-person. All remaining attendees will receive information on attending the live virtual event.

Masking Policy: Effective Thursday, August 5, all students, employees, and visitors to campus are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings, including the Chazen Museum of Art. Masks may be removed while actively eating and drinking but should be promptly put back on when finished. Masks are not required while outdoors. These restrictions are subject to change at any time.