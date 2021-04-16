ONLINE: Arun Luthra Meet & Greet

× Expand Alex Troesch Composer and saxophonist Aron Luthra is the fall 2021 UW-Madison Division of the Arts interdisciplinary artist in residence.

press release: Please join us for a Virtual Meet & Greet (Zoom link) with Arun Luthra on Friday, April 16 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Arun and lead faculty Professor Johannes Wallmann will talk more about the residency, course, and may even treat attendees to a virtual performance. Contact iarp@arts.wisc.edu with any questions.

The Division of the Arts looks forward to welcoming composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra to UW–Madison as the fall 2021 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence.

Composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra is an American musician of Indian heritage who fuses modern post-bop jazz with elements of Indian classical music – especially konnakol (South Indian classical music vocal percussion) – and connects a wide range of modern and classic and Eastern and Western musical influences to create a vibrant new sound and style.

He is the leader of the Konnakol Jazz Project and has studied and performed with notable Hindustani and Carnatic music masters. Luthra has also shared the stage and recorded with many of the greatest jazz, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, and pop artists.