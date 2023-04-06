Asian American Studies Program Oral History Project

media release: Join us in celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the Asian American Studies Program at UW-Madison and opening of the AASP Oral History Project exhibit currently on display in the Class of 1973 Gallery. The event will include the exhibit opening, followed by a panel discussion with former AASP Directors: Leslie Bow, Cindy Cheng, Timothy Yu, and Lori Lopez to discuss the early history of the program as well the direction of the growing program. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Oral History Project and Anniversary Celebration Gallery Opening April 19th 4-6 pm,Multicultural Student Center Lounge, Red Gym.

The exhibit is open April 1 to April 30, Class of 1973 Gallery (Red Gym, 2nd floor).

For questions or accommodations, please email asianamerican@letsci.wisc.edu

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month 2022: Courage in Community

There are no singular attributes that define the diverse and unique ethnic and cultural groups within the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American community — no food dish, item of clothing, or religious practice — except for the conscious and political choice to unite as one. As Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans, terms have historically been imposed on us by the majority that compress our individual cultures into one homogenous group (terms such as “The Asian Race,” or “The Model Minority,” or “The Wealthiest Race in America”). These terms have marked us as perpetual foreigners and reduced our identities to superficial, and often trivial, similarities. We challenge this and declare that being APIDA empowers us and brings us together. For those of us who have already found an APIDA community on campus or those still waiting to make their way— our voices are stronger together when we find Courage in Community. This April, we invite you to join us in celebrating our empowered APIDA identities!

For more information, please contact us at apidasc@studentlife.wisc.edu.