"Bí a bá perí akọni, a ó fida lalẹ"! When the soul of the beloved is addressed, it is right that the gestures be proper.

In a career that spanned over three decades, Tẹjumọla Ọlaniyan pursued a unique, capacious, and generous vision of humanistic scholarship in the field of African literary and cultural studies, including the black world as a whole and extending beyond it. “My deep interest,” he once asserted with characteristic precision, “is transdisciplinary teaching and research. My goal is the cultivation of critical self-reflexivity about our expressions and their many contexts.”

In this spirit, the UW-Madison Department of English and the Center for the Humanities is honored to present the second annual Tẹjumọla Ọlaniyan Memorial Lecture with Professor Ato Quayson, Jean G. and Morris M. Doyle Professor in Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor of English at Stanford University.

The UW-Madison African Studies Program is offering a new Tejumola Olaniyan International Student Travel Awardto support international students engaged in the study of Global Black Cultural Studies. Applications are due Thursday, March 10.