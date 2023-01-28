Au hasard Balthazar

media release: France | 1966 | DCP | 95 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Robert Bresson

Cast: Anne Wiazemsky, Walter Green, François Lafarge

Bresson demonstrates his austere sense of beauty through exquisitely composed shots and a carefully crafted story paralleling the lives of a mistreated donkey and the equally suffering girl who gave him his name. Jean-Luc Godard called this uncompromising view of humanity through the eyes of a donkey, “the world in an hour and a half.” It is possibly Bresson’s most personal, intense work with one of the most powerfully devastating endings in cinema history.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.