media release: USA | 1933 | 35mm | 75 min.

Director: Alfred E. Green

Cast: Barbara Stanwyck, George Brent, Margaret Lindsay

The dazzling Stanwyck stars as gold-digging Lily Powers in one of the most notorious films made before Hollywood began enforcing the Production Code. A tough bootlegger’s daughter, depression-era heroine Lily triumphantly conquers a series of men (including John Wayne) on her way to the top of a financial empire! This restored version from the Library of Congress features five minutes of jaw-dropping footage that was never shown to the public after being rejected by New York State censors. 35mm print courtesy Library of Congress.

Take a break from the dog days of summer and enjoy free screenings of great movies every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening from June 28 to August 4. UW Cinematheque's summer season begins with Charlotte Le Bon's evocative Falcon Lake on June 28, followed by David Lynch's Blue Velvet on June 29. Summer selections also include local premieres, another trip to Lynchland by way of the Land of Oz, and a voyage into and beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Plus, a pair of dreamlike contemporary classics from Hungary, two by Federico Fellini starring Alberto Sordi, a Barbara Stanwyck double feature showcase on 35mm, a diptych of NYC bank heist films, and more! All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.