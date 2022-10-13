media release: David Siev in person!

USA | 2022 | DCP | 100 min. Director: David Siev

This intimate documentary portrays one Asian American family living in rural Michigan during the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and rising racial animosity. While their main goal is to keep their family-run restaurant afloat, filmmaker David Siev and his siblings are also on a journey to figure out their place in their family, their town, and the world. After the screening, David Siev will join us in person to discuss his powerful movie.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.