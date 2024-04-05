Badger Meet-up

UW Alumni Park 724 Langson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Connect with fellow Badgers at a Badger Meet-Up — a free, drop-in event with activities for the whole family to enjoy, including:

  • A scavenger hunt with prizes
  • UW-themed trivia
  • A souvenir photo from several fun photo opportunities with spirited props
  • Light refreshments while supplies last
  • An exclusive giveaway for all WAA members

This free event is held in conjunction with the 22nd annual Science Expeditions and the UW’s 175th Anniversary Community Open House, a series of events held April 5–7 at various locations around campus.

Info

Recreation
608-308-5459
