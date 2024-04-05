× Expand Bruce Fritz UW-Madison Alumni Park between Memorial Union and the Red Gym, including One Alumni Place, UW Memorial Union, Red Gym,

media release: Connect with fellow Badgers at a Badger Meet-Up — a free, drop-in event with activities for the whole family to enjoy, including:

A scavenger hunt with prizes

UW-themed trivia

A souvenir photo from several fun photo opportunities with spirited props

Light refreshments while supplies last

An exclusive giveaway for all WAA members

This free event is held in conjunction with the 22nd annual Science Expeditions and the UW’s 175th Anniversary Community Open House, a series of events held April 5–7 at various locations around campus.