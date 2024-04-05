Badger Meet-up
to
UW Alumni Park 724 Langson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Bruce Fritz
UW-Madison Alumni Park between Memorial Union and the Red Gym, including One Alumni Place, UW Memorial Union, Red Gym,
media release: Connect with fellow Badgers at a Badger Meet-Up — a free, drop-in event with activities for the whole family to enjoy, including:
- A scavenger hunt with prizes
- UW-themed trivia
- A souvenir photo from several fun photo opportunities with spirited props
- Light refreshments while supplies last
- An exclusive giveaway for all WAA members
This free event is held in conjunction with the 22nd annual Science Expeditions and the UW’s 175th Anniversary Community Open House, a series of events held April 5–7 at various locations around campus.