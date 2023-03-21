Badger Talks Happy Hour with UW Athletics

media release: The University of Wisconsin - Madison's Badger Talks is partnering with The Madison Club to present a series of behind the scenes talks about the famous Badgers sports programs.

On Tuesday, March 21st, the Club will welcome Brian Mason, director of name, image and likeness strategy to discuss the Badgers' NIL program and its impact on collegiate athletics.

Brian Mason was named Director of Name, Image, Likeness Strategy in August 2022. A 15-year veteran of Wisconsin Athletics, he leads UW's NIL strategy and the ongoing development of the Badgers’ holistic NIL program, YouDub. Mason manages UW’s strategic partnerships with industry leaders Opendorse and Altius Sports Partners and serves as a contact on NIL issues with key external stakeholders, including corporate partners, Badger Sports Properties and The Varsity Collective. Mason has played an integral role in the Badgers’ efforts in the NIL space dating to 2020. He worked as project co-lead during the development and initial rollout of YouDub, culminating in the program’s launch in June of 2021, and then served alongside senior administrators on UW Athletics’ internal NIL management team. A native of Waverly, Iowa, Mason received his bachelor’s degree in communications from UNI.

Please join us for cocktails, appetizers and lively conversation beginning at 5:30 PM. Brian will give his remarks and answer questions from around 6:15 PM to 7:00 PM. The price includes entry to the event and light hors d’oeuvres. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. The cost for Madison Club members and pre-registered guests is $18.00.

Date and time: March 21, 5:30pm-7pm , The Madison Club- 5 E. Wilson St, Madison