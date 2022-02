press release: WUD Film presents Bamboozled as part of our Spike Lee Festival and in conjunction with the Black Cultural Center’s Black History Month theme “Melanin in Media.” A blistering satire of network television's pitfalls and prejudices, a humorous look at how race, ratings and the pursuit of power lead to a television writer's stunning rise and tragic downfall. Pierre Delacroix, a young, Harvard-educated man, who is the sole person of color, writing for an upstart network with floundering ratings. Marquee Theater, Union South. 6-8:30 p.m. Information: film@union.wisc.edu

Black History Month theme for 2022: Melanin in Media: The People, The Culture, The Blackprint

Whether it’s a sports game, TV series, radio station, or an app, media is prevalent in our everyday lives. We define the media in a broad sense as capturing various outlets including, print media, social media, television, and more. Media has the power to shape the world around us with its purpose being to entertain and inform.

While historically excluded from media outlets, Black people have still paved the way and set the tone to influence not just the media, but popular culture as a whole. Our aim is to move beyond the blueprint set in American media and to include our stories by laying the foundation for the Blackprint. This month’s theme, Melanin in Media: The People, The Culture, The Blackprint, advocates for inclusion of Black culture within the mainstream media as it is often ignored among Eurocentric norms.

Black History Month at UW–Madison is brought to you by the 2022 Black History Month Planning Committee, the Black Cultural Center, and partners across campus.

