USA/UK | 114 min | PG-13 | BluRay | Dir. Greta Gerwig

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. (rottentomatoes.com)

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBk4NYhWNMM