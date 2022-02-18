media release: USA | 76 min | PG | HD/Digital Projection | Dir. Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm

Friday, February 18, at 6:00 PM;Saturday, February 19, at 9:15 PM

Batman is wrongly implicated in a series of murders of mob bosses actually done by a new vigilante assassin.

"Batman is someone more... unstable. If you read between the lines, it's actually very sad... In my opinion, the only other [film] to achieve this is the animated film Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm" (Robert Pattinson)

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=4PK5CYZlHMA