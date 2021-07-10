Bear in the Forest, Deryk G., Sylvie Lou

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Free, live music on the Memorial Union Terrace’s UW Credit Union Stage will begin June 11. Terrace music programming is presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music Committee, one of 11 University of Wisconsin–Madison student-run committees and six clubs at the Wisconsin Union. Union committees and clubs present hundreds of events each year while gaining hands-on leadership experiences.

