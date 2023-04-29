× Expand Mike Gorski Ben Ferris

Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Ben Ferris’ Master’s Degree Bass Recital

with Jason Kutz, Piano

and Madlen Breckbill, Aaron Fried, Mike Koszewski, Erik Nuenninghoff, Kayla Patrick & Carolyne Van De Velde

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 7:30pm @ UW Music Hall (925 Bascom Mall)

https://music.wisc.edu/events/ ben-ferris/

https://www.facebook.com/events/2014673702226743/

Playing the music of Alec Wilder, Duke Ellington, Ben Ferris, Bretislav Lvovsky, Jason Kutz, Felix Mendelssohn, Rufus Reid & Stephen Roane

Ben Ferris is a Bassist, Composer and Educator from Madison. A student of NEA Jazz Master Richard Davis, he graduated with a music education degree from UW–Madison where he is currently pursuing a masters in String Performance, studying with Professor Peter Dominguez. Ben performs regularly in the midwest, especially with the Ben Ferris Trio, a creative music ensemble that focuses on new compositions by musicians in the band. His group the Ben Ferris Quintet released their debut album, “Home” in 2016 featuring original compositions by Ben and other members of the ensemble. He also leads the Ben Ferris Octet, a group that plays a diverse selection of jazz repertoire. Ben competed as a finalist in the 2017 International Society of Bassists Jazz Performance competition.

Ben is a founding member of “Mr Chair,” a contemporary ensemble of electronic trombone (Mark Hetzler), keyboard (Jason Kutz), percussion (Mike Koszewski) and electronic upright bass. As a sideman Ben performs with Darren Sterud, Nuggernaut (jazz-funk), The Jon Hoel Trio (original compositions with saxophone led trio), as well as a number of performances in the classical, jazz, rock and contemporary music scenes. As an educator, Ben teaches a studio of private bass students, and has taught K-12 general music, songwriting, strings and jazz ensembles in public schools for seven years. He is on the board of directors and faculty for the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists. More info can be found on his website, www.bferrisbass.com