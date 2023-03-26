Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: Elective Violin Recital

Program

Partita in E major for solo Violin (BWV 1006) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 – 1750)

Prelude

Loure

Gavotte en Rondo

Minuet I

Minuet II

Bourrée

Gigue

Sonata for solo Violin op 27 no. 2 in A minor Eugène Ysaÿe (1858 – 1931)

Obsession – Prelude: Poco vivace

Malinconia – Poco lento

Danse des ombres – Sarabande

Les Furies – Allegro furioso

Intermission

Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra In E-flat Major K.364 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Allegro maestoso

Andante

Presto

Benjamin Davies Hudson is a sophomore at UW–Madison studying violin with Professor David Perry, and Viola with Professor Sally Chisholm. Prior to UW Benjamin studied with Janet Chisholm shortly after starting the violin at age 7. In high school, Benjamin studied harpsichord maintenance, tuning, and period performance with Trevor Stephenson.

In 2018 Benjamin was a finalist in the Milwaukee Symphony’s “Stars of Tomorrow” Concerto Competition and was given the opportunity to solo with the Milwaukee Symphony under the Baton of Maestro Yaniv Dinur performing Saint-Saëns Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso. That same year Benjamin was a winner of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras’ concerto competition and performed as a soloist with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra under the Baton of Maestro Andrew Sewell. In 2022 Benjamin was a winner of the UW Symphony Orchestra’s concerto competition performing the Sibelius Violin Concerto which he will perform in the fall of 2023.

Benjamin has a passion for chamber music and loves to play inner voices. He has performed in a large variety of ensembles, from duos all the way to octets. He has worked with Arnold Steinhardt, Uri Vardi, Young Nam Kim, Kenneth Woods, Arianna Kim, Eric Nowlin, Jordan Bak, Siwoo Kim, and Eleanor Bartsch through masterclasses and chamber music festivals.

Benjamin would like to thank his musical mentors and idols, David Perry, Sally Chisholm, Janet Chisholm, Eugene Purdue, and Uri Vardi, as well as his friends and family.