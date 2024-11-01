media release: This event is part of the annual Classical Series.

Winner of Gramophone’s Young Artist of the Year, a Classical Brit Critics’ Award, and a Diapason d’Or, pianist Benjamin Grosvenor has been winning acclaim in Europe for more than a decade for his lyricism and subtle interpretations. In this solo recital, he performs Brahms’s beloved Intermezzi—featured on his award-winning 2023 album Schumann and Brahms—along with Schumann’s endlessly fascinating Fantasie in C Major and Mussorgsky’s majestic Pictures at an Exhibition.

Stay tuned for information about a studio class with Benjamin Grosvenor!

The Program:

Johannes Brahms, Intermezzi, Op. 117 (1892)

Robert Schumann, Fantasie in C Major, Op. 17 (1836)

Modest Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and supported by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Support Fund.

