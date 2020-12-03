ONLINE: Better Sleep, Better Health

× Expand Wisconsin Alumni Association

press release: UW research can help you understand the mysteries of the mind and body.Science is growing increasingly conscious of the value of what happens to people while they’re unconscious. Sleep is strong medicine — it enhances health, improves quality of life, and extends longevity. During this talk, you’ll gain insight into what happens to people’s brains and bodies while they’re in the land of nod. You’ll also learn the relationship between sleep and health, and strategies for optimizing time spent sawing logs.

Steven Barczi is a nationally recognized medical educator. At the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, he is clinical director of the Division of Geriatrics, director of the Geriatrics Patient Aligned Care Team, and director of the Sleep Telemedicine Program. He also codirects the Advanced Academic Fellowship in Geriatrics and serves as director for the Connect-Geriatric Telemedicine Program at the Madison VA Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center. He has earned national awards of excellence in his field and leads clinical programs in geriatrics at UW Hospital and the Madison VA hospital.