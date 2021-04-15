ONLINE: Beyond Bias: Algorithmic Unfairness, Infrastructure & Genealogies of Data

media release: CDIS RedTalks bring industry technology leaders to campus to share their exciting work and offer an insider perspective.

Tech Spotlight: Technical industry experts and leaders will connect with students and faculty discussing their company’s latest research, product development, and business strategy.

Tech Leadership: Organizational and thought leaders in the tech space will share how they navigated their landscape to develop successful companies, products, and programs. Tech Leadership talks provide insight into successful strategies and include speakers’ vision and predictions for the future.

Join us on Thursday, April 15, at 3 pm, for the CDIS Red Talk - "Beyond Bias: Algorithmic Unfairness, Infrastructure & Genealogies of Data" from Alex Hanna PhD, senior researcher at Google & Lecturer at UC Berkeley School of Information. Hanna, as Senior Researcher at Google, works on the Ethical AI team. Her research centers work on origins of the training data which form the informational infrastructure of AI and algorithmic fairness frameworks, and the way these datasets exacerbate racial, gender, and class inequality. Hanna's talk will focus on algorithmic bias. Learn more about the talk.

Register now. See you at the talk!