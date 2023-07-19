Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

media release: USA | 1970 | DCP | 109 min.

Director: Russ Meyer

Cast: Dolly Read, Cynthia Meyers, Marcia McBroom

Meyer’s most-elaborate production follows Kelly, Casey, and Pet, buxom members of the female rock group The Carrie Nations who find themselves at the dizzying height of an LA music scene filled with treachery, drug abuse, and sexual perversity. Part comedy, part rock musical (with terrific songs!), part over-the-top melodrama, BVD has gradually become one of the most beloved of early-Seventies counterculture films. The witty, wonderfully pulpy screenplay was written by frequent Meyer collaborator Roger Ebert.

