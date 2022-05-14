Bicycle Traffic Skills 101

media release: Learn the basics of vehicular cycling and keep yourself safe and comfortable while riding in traffic. Class taught by Chuck Strawser, UW Bicycle & Pedestrian Coordinator.

The University Bicycle Resource Center (UBRC) is open to the campus community and serves people interested in performing tune-ups to their own bicycles. The University Bicycle Resource Center is staffed by Commuter Solutions student employees who work to encourage the use of alternative forms of transportation–especially bicycling, walking, and transit.

The University Bicycle Resource Center is located in the Helen C. White Garage (Lot 6), in the northeast corner of the ground level of the parking garage. Find the UBRC with Google Maps.

All events are free and open to the UW community. Classes are held in the University Bicycle Resource Center. Attendance is a first-come, first-served and no registration is required. Note: Events may transition online or attendance may be limited if public health conditions change.

If you have any questions, please contact the Bicycle/Pedestrian Coordinator at 608-263-2969 or charles.strawser@wisc.edu.