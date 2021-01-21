ONLINE: BioResearch Product Faire

media release: Please join us for our Annual BioResearch Product Faire™ Lab Tools and Techniques Event, held virtually for University of Wisonsin Researcher Audiences - January 21, 2021. Discover New Tools and Technologies for Your Research. Wisconsin Researchers: Visit more than 2 exhibitors and receive a $25 Amazon card.

January 21, 2021 10am to 3pm

  • - See lab product demos
  • - Benefit from product improvements
  • - Be a part of emerging technology and future innovations
  • - Hear about new product features and upgraded research methods

Virtual Show opens between 10 and 3 on January 21

Stop by to meet with Reps From:

Vectorbuilder

The Baker Company

Agilent

Charles River Lab

More...

