ONLINE: BioResearch Product Faire
to
media release: Please join us for our Annual BioResearch Product Faire™ Lab Tools and Techniques Event, held virtually for University of Wisonsin Researcher Audiences - January 21, 2021. Discover New Tools and Technologies for Your Research. Wisconsin Researchers: Visit more than 2 exhibitors and receive a $25 Amazon card.
January 21, 2021 10am to 3pm
- - See lab product demos
- - Benefit from product improvements
- - Be a part of emerging technology and future innovations
- - Hear about new product features and upgraded research methods
Virtual Show opens between 10 and 3 on January 21
Stop by to meet with Reps From:
Vectorbuilder
The Baker Company
Agilent
Charles River Lab
More...