ONLINE: Black History Education Conference

press release: The 3rd Annual Black History Education Conference: “And How Are the Children? Black Education Matters” will provide a venue where educators across the state and country will be able to share policies, practices, programs, and procedures that have proven effective in promoting high levels of achievement for those often being under served in our school systems and communities.

Whenever members of the African Masai tribe greet one another, they ask a question: “Kasserian ingera?” Not “How do you do?” or “How’s it going?” but rather “How are the children?” It’s wonderfully revealing about the values of the Masai society. Their first concern is the next generation.

We are asking that you open your heads, hands, and hearts to collaborate with us to close the stark gaps that exist for many of the students and families that we serve in our communities and across the country. Whatever challenges we face and achievements we make, the question that goes to the heart of the health of our homes, schools, and communities should be the same: “And how are the children?” Our collective goals should lead us to being able to answer—”ALL of the children are well!”

When: February 19–20, 2021, Online

What: Each day will consist of keynote speakers, concurrent sessions, special access to recorded content, and more!

Program Fee: $100 for the first 100 registrants, $125 regular program fee*

*Engagement boxes available for an additional $35.

During this time in our history, many people have asked what they can do to take action toward ending systemic racism. Now, in our third year of offering the Black History Education Conference, we knew before this issue took center stage that culturally relevant professional development was one way to eliminate the attitude, opportunity, and achievement gaps that exist across the globe. Our answer is to bring forth solutions that will help us eliminate the stark gaps that exist in the state of Wisconsin and across our country.

The itinerary for our journey this year will be guided by what we call the B.R.E.A.T.H. Board. The B.R.E.A.T.H. Board outlines how we organize our action steps toward fulfilling our mission and goals for breathing new life into our instructional practices and children. The B.R.E.A.T.H. Board also serves to help answer the question, “What can we do to take action toward ending systemic racism?”

B–Black History Education Conference–The Black History Education Conference experience is intended to provide a venue where stakeholders across the state and country will be able to share policies, practices, programs, and procedures that have proven effective in promoting high levels of achievement for Black students.

R–Relevant Texts–”Dreaming In Ethnic Melodies” by Andreal Davis is a book that allows the reader to take a trip through the heart and mind of a mother as she shares her hopes and dreams for her son as he navigates the journey from childhood to adulthood. The author draws from lessons learned from prominent African American historical and contemporary figures to impart wisdom and equip him with the necessary tools and information he needs to move through and to success as an African American male in modern day society.

E–Ethnic Melodies is a culturally relevant literacy curriculum that includes five responsive literacy categories and 21 culturally relevant lesson plans.

A–Affirmations and Academic Breath Bags–The “I Am Somebody” affirmation can be used to help students speak into existence what you want them to believe about themselves and what you as a teacher, family, or community member want them to know you believe about them, as well. The academic “Breath Bag” is a culturally relevant “school in a backpack” that includes age appropriate reading, science, social studies, math, and art or music activities. The activities are designed to promote positive identity development/self-esteem, enhance academic achievement, and bridge the digital divide.

T–Testimonials in support of our work provide qualitative data around the impacts of our collective work and responsibility.

H–Health Disparities–With a focus on the newly created program called “The Afr I CAN cer Project,” Cultural Practices That Are Relevant will partner with community organizations and Black History Education Conference attendees to implement the Afr I CAN cer Project. The goals of the project include reducing inequities, creating awareness, implementing education activities, conducting outreach, and developing programs for underserved populations.

Welcome Address:Join us for a special welcome address from State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor!

With almost four decades of public education experience, including the prior 17 years as the Assistant State Superintendent for the Division for Learning Support, Stanford Taylor has been dedicated to the education of our next generation and ensuring all children have an opportunity to access a quality education. She is the first African American state superintendent in Wisconsin history.

Very Special Guest: Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings is Professor Emerita and former Kellner Family Distinguished Professor in Urban Education. She was the 2005-2006 president of the American Educational Research Association. She is currently the President-Elect of the National Academy of Education. Ladson-Billings’ research examines the pedagogical practices of teachers who are successful with African American students. She also investigates Critical Race Theory applications to education.

Dr. Ladson-Billings is the author of the critically acclaimed books, The Dreamkeepers: Successful Teachers of African American Children, Crossing over to Canaan: The Journey of New Teachers in Diverse Classrooms, and Beyond the Big House: African American Educators on Teacher Education.