media release: Rafael Casal in person!

USA | 2018 | DCP | 98 min. Director: Carlos López Estrada; Cast: Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, Javina Gavankar

In a gentrifying Oakland, California, black-and-white best friends Collin (Diggs) and Miles (Casal) work for a moving company while practicing their rapping. Tensions rise between the two pals when the on-parole Collin witnesses a violent incident involving police. Acclaimed at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Blindspotting has been called “the most exciting cinematic take on contemporary race relations since Do the Right Thing nearly thirty years ago” (Peter Debruge, Variety). Rafael Casal, who co-wrote the script with his co-star Diggs, will join us in-person with a post-screening discussion. Presented with the support of UW–Madison Division of the Arts’s Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program.

