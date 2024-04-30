RSVP for Bluebirds and the Arboretum Trail

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m.–3 p.m. Learn about the fascinating lives of bluebirds, their behavior, reasons for their decline, and restoration efforts. Instructor Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist, created the Arboretum bluebird trail in 1988 and has monitored it for more than 30 years. Instructor: Sylvia Marek, Arboretum naturalist. Indoor presentation followed by a walk of the trail. Meet at the Visitor Center. Fee: $20. Register by April 30.

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
