RSVP for Bodies, Borders & Belonging

press release: Join us on Wednesday, December 1 starting at 4:30 p.m. in Lathrop Hall (1050 University Avenue) for Arts Together!

Arts Together faculty reception & gathering in Virginia Harrison Parlor | 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Douglas Rosenberg will give an introductory talk, "Witnessing Screendance," followed by the premiere of a new short film highlighting the work of students in Litza Bixler’s spring 2021 Interdisciplinary Arts Residency course. Bixler and some of the students will join us for a talkback led by residency faculty lead, Li Chiao-Ping. 5:30-6:30 pm

Process Exposed open rehearsal with Li Chiao-Ping Dance in 349 Lathrop as part of 7DaysDancing in honor of International Day Without Art | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This event will be live-streamed. Link forthcoming. Please RSVP by November 22.