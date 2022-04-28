ONLINE: The Body Is the Text: One Woman’s American Narrative

press release: When Caroline Randall Williams wrote that her body was a monument, that was only the beginning of the thought. The body does so much work past the work. So much telling past the shape of the thing. From what we feed ourselves, to how we tell the truth of where our bodies have been, what they’ve done, so much can be read on the body, of the body’s story. This talk will explore Professor William’s unique take on American identity through this fresh, embodied lens.

Caroline Randall Williams is a multi-genre artist and Writer In Residence at Vanderbilt University. The NAACP Image award winning author was named by The Root as one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans of 2020. In addition to her creative work, she is also the President of the Southern Equity Collective. Her writing has been published and featured in multiple journals, essay collections and news outlets, including The Iowa Review, The Massachusetts Review, The Atlantic, and the New York Times.