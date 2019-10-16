press release: MEMORIAL LIBRARY, ROOM 116

Wednesday, October 16: Preview Sale: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ($5 entry fee)

Thursday and Friday, October 17-18: Regular Sale: 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (no entry fee)

Saturday, October 19: Bag Sale: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ($5 per bag)

Thousands of books, LPs, and DVDs at unbelievably low prices which drop daily. Come early for the best selection; come later for the best prices! This semiannual sale is organized by the Friends to help to support our annual lecture series, special purchases for the library collections, preservation of library materials, and grants for the visiting scholar program.