press release: Breaking Trail Film Screening and Discussion with Emily Ford (Both screenings start at 7 p.m.)

February 7: UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park St., Madison

February 8: Marquee Theater, Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison

Please register to secure your spot:

February 7

February 8

Per campus policy, masks will be required for this event.

We invite you to join the Nelson Institute for a screening and discussion of the film Breaking Trail, which follows Emily Ford as she becomes the first woman and person of color to embark on a thru-hike, or point to point, of the Ice Age Trail in winter. This Tales from Planet Earth Film Series event will feature a special discussion with Ford and James Edward Mills, Nelson Institute community partnership liaison. Together they will explore Ford’s journey with her sled dog Diggins and the ways this experience tested their endurance, while also showcasing the unexpected kindness of strangers.

We are excited to host two opportunities to screen the film including a showing at the UW South Madison Partnership location to increase access for our south Madison neighbors.

Emily Ford grew up in the suburbs of the Twin Cities, went to Gustavus Adolphus College, and promptly moved to Duluth, Minnesota, after finishing her geology degree. Moving to Duluth inspired her to get out and backpack (especially after getting her first pup, Zulu).

Emily Ford’s adventures are sponsored in part by Baffin Outdoor Apparel.

She is now the head gardener of the historic house museum, Glensheen. Since she is laid off for three months in the winter, she spends her time in the snow.

In the winter of 2020-2021, she completed the 1,200-mile National Scenic Ice Age Trail with her second dog, Diggins. She continues to get out in the winter hoping to break down barriers for other people of color in the outdoors.

Partner Events

Many of our Tales from Planet Earth Film Series partners will be hosting events inspired by Breaking Trail. We invite you to attend these free events where you can connect with the community while enjoying all that the outdoors have to offer.

Meet and Greet with Emily Ford: February 7, 2–5 p.m., Ice Age Trail Trailhead, Prairie Moraine County Park ,6679 Wesner Lane, Verona

Hosted by the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Explore the Verona segment of the Ice Age Trail on your own.

Meet and Greet with Emily Ford and Winter Hike: February 8, 3–5 p.m., Mendota Lodge, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., Madison

Hosted by the Wisconsin Hoofers Outing Club. Meet Emily Ford from 3 to 4 p.m., and then join a guided snowshoe or hike on the lake from 4 to 5 p.m. Free snowshoe rental available as part of the Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival.

Breaking Trail Guided Hikes and Open House: February 13, 12:30–4 p.m., UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Highway, Madison

Learn about outdoor recreation opportunities from our Tales from Planet Earth Breaking Trail event partners and join guided hikes through the Arboretum (1-2 p.m.). Refreshments provided. Registration requested to save your spot for the guided hikes.

Thank you to the following organizations for generously providing financial support: Nelson Institute Center for Culture, History, and Environment (CHE) | Madison Parks Foundation | Outing Club Wisconsin Hoofers | Bradshaw Knight Foundation & James and Renee Knight | City of Madison Parks | Ice Age Trail Alliance | UW South Madison Partnership | UW Madison Arboretum| UW Madison Social Justice Hub

Also in partnership with: The Joy Trip Project | Color in the Outdoors | Hike it Baby