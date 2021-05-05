ONLINE: Breakthroughs in Biomarker Imaging

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFi6QNwlsa453cKBy5faAYw

press release: While the term “biomarker imaging” may not be familiar to you, you’ve likely heard of X-rays and MRI and CAT scans. These imaging techniques measure biomarkers, which are, essentially, biological indicators of disease.

Today, the field of imaging biomarkers has expanded in its potential to become an essential diagnostic tool to selecting appropriate therapies and assessing responses to treatments. Doctors now use biomarker imaging for everything from early detection of liver disease and cerebrovascular disease (hardening of the arteries) to researching psychological issues in children and more.

On the next Wisconsin Medicine Livestream, explore the latest breakthroughs in biomarker imaging. Medical professionals from UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health will discuss how biomarker imaging can lead to better outcomes for patients, their families, and their friends.

Featured guests:

Sterling Johnson, PhD, Gene R. Finley Professor of Geriatrics and Dementia, Department of Medicine, UW School of Medicine and Public Health; associate director and biomarker core leader, Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center

Ned Kalin, MD, Hedberg Professor and chair, Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine and Public Health; director of the Health Emotions Research Institute and the Lane Neuroimaging Laboratory

Scott Reeder, MD, PhD, professor and vice chair for research, Department of Radiology, School of Medicine and Public Health; H.I. Romnes Faculty Fellow Chief, magnetic resonance imaging director, UW Liver Imaging Research Program