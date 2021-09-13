ONLINE: Breathing Life into a Living Collection for Plant Research

media release: Friends of the Arboretum Lunchtime Lecture. Ingrid Jordon-Thaden, Director of Botany Gardens and Greenhouses, UW–Madison.

Breathing Life into a Living Collection for Plant Research. This presentation will illustrate the wide variety of research topics that have been developing in our facility with our amazing living collection of plants. Our 8000 square feet of greenhouse space is home to 12 different habitats and can therefore provide growth conditions for plants all over the world. We are able to provide space as well as use of our permanent living collection for researchers to tackle questions from plant taxonomy and systematics and ecology to genetics and biomimicry. The role of botanical gardens and their associated greenhouse spaces in the history of plant science will be explored. The future of these collections and their renewed role in biodiversity science and climate change research will be discussed. Fee: $10. Registration information for this virtual lecture is available at https://foamadison.org