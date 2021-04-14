ONLINE: Brendan Anderson

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Brendan Anderson – Trumpet recital

Sarah Williams, piano

Kaitlyn Rian, trumpet

Hamel Music Center | Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Brendan Anderson is a senior at UW-Madison, and he is currently pursuing degrees in Trumpet Performance and Chemistry. He’s performed in multiple different ensembles in Madison like the UW Trumpet Ensemble, the University of Wisconsin Marching/Varsity Band, the UW Trumpet Trio, and many others.

Anderson had the pleasure of performing at the 2019 International Trumpet Guild Conference with the UW Trumpet Ensemble, who were a part of a select group of ensembles that had made it through the competitive selection process. He has also had the privilege of traveling around Wisconsin and the country with the University of Wisconsin Marching/Varsity Band and performing in venues such as Lucas Oil Stadium, Hard Rock Cafe Stadium, Rose Bowl Parade/Stadium, Yankee Stadium, and many more.

Over the years, Anderson has enjoyed the challenge of pursuing such different degrees, and he’s also looking forward to pursuing a career in patent law after graduating. Along with the numerous experiences and opportunities that both degrees have brought, Anderson has also met many wonderful and influential people. From being a member in the marching band and UW School of Music to being a tutor in the Athletic Department and a chemistry ambassador, Anderson has had the privilege of working with many great people that have shaped who he is today.