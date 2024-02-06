A Brief History of Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens: Patterns in Nature that Inspire Japanese Garden Design

media release: Explore the history, patterns and rhythms of nature that inspire Japanese garden design—and the reasons why so much energy and resources are expended in the Gardens' ongoing evolution.

Driven by a lifelong love of nature to a career in horticulture, Tim Gruner graduated from the Kishwaukee College Horticulture Program in 1987, followed by a one-year horticulture internship at Chicago Botanic Garden. Since 1989, Tim has worked and studied at Anderson Japanese Gardens, where he is currently Garden Curator, under the direction of Mr. Hoichi Kurisu, of Kurisu International. Tim is a frequent contributor to Sukiya Living Magazine and has presented at national and regional conferences for the North American Japanese Garden Association, of which he is a member of the board of directors.