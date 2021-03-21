ONLINE: Bucky's Award Ceremony

media release: Have you accomplished some remarkable things during your time at UW-Madison? Has your student organization gone above and beyond expectations? Apply to one or more of the 20+ Bucky Awards to get recognized for your hard work!

The Awards Include: Business Badger Leadership, Conservation & Sustainability, Individual Leadership, Dean's Award of Excellence, Philanthropic Achievement, Outstanding Freshman, Outstanding Transfer, Outstanding Senior, Outstanding Service, Global Citizenship, Outstanding Leadership, Social Justice Advocacy, Best New Org, Inclusivity, Excellence in Post Grad, Most Involved, Health and Wellness, Best Advisor, and Graduate Awards.

All applicants will be invited to the virtual Bucky's Award Ceremony on March 21, 2021 which includes a keynote speaker and a chance to win an award. The ceremony will be virtual unless a hybrid option becomes available due to COVID-19. This decision will be made in January 2021.

7PM-8:30PM, March 21, 2021, Zoom link TBA

Application dates: January 24, 2021-February 24, 2021

FREE

https://slp.cfli.wisc.edu/buckys/buckys2021/