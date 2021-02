press release: Tune in on February 18 for The Business of Music to hear insider perspectives on what it’s like to work in the music industry. For these Badger alumni, that means everything from choreography to producing to managing the business and legal aspects that are important in delivering music entertainment. Our speakers will share their experiences and answer questions you might have about what the music business is really like.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEGMhqkpwxs