ONLINE: Can Technology Save Us From Racism

× Expand UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts Lori Kido Lopez is director of the Asian American Studies Program at UW-Madison.

media release: CDIS RedTalks bring industry technology leaders to campus to share their exciting work and offer an insider perspective.

Tech Spotlight: Technical industry experts and leaders will connect with students and faculty discussing their company’s latest research, product development, and business strategy.

Tech Leadership: Organizational and thought leaders in the tech space will share how they navigated their landscape to develop successful companies, products, and programs. Tech Leadership talks provide insight into successful strategies and include speakers’ vision and predictions for the future.

Join us in three weeks, April 22 at 4 pm for - "Can Technology Save us from Racism" from Lori Kido Lopez, associate professor of media & cultural studies and director of UW-Madison Asian American Studies. Lori Kido Lopez is the author of Asian American Media Activism: Fighting for Cultural Citizenship and Micro Media Industries: Hmong American Media Innovation in the Diaspora. Her talk will focus on the potentials and limits of technology and digital media through the lens of critical race theory.". Learn more about the talk.

Register now. See you at the talk!