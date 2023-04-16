Canine Campus Crawl

media release: A 2.5 mile run/walk held by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Pre-Veterinary Association.

Come enjoy the beautiful lake scenery while contributing to our fundraiser, where all proceeds raised will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society! Canine companions are welcome to join you in the race (dogs must have current rabies vaccination in order to participate).

Meet at UW Lot 60 (801 Walnut Street) on West Campus right by the Boat Launch.

The race begins at 10:30 AM but please arrive by 10 AM to ensure enough time for check-in and signing of a waiver and rabies contract.

Register by March 16th to get a free T-shirt with registration! However, online registration will continue to stay open until April 14th. Registration is also available the day of the race at the sign in tables. Day-of registration must be paid by cash or check (made out to Pre-Veterinary Association) and prices are: $20 for one person (no dogs) $25 for one person and up to two dogs.