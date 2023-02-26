media release: USA | 1976 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: Michael Schultz

Cast: Richard Pryor, Franklin Ajaye, George Carlin

Schultz’s box office hit offers a day-in-the-life of the workers, customers, and strange visitors at a busy Los Angeles car wash. The Grammy-winning pop soundtrack features Rose Royce’s chart-topping title song, of course, and the talented cast also includes Antonio Fargas, Melanie Mayron, Jaws’s Lorraine Gary, Garrett Morris, Clarence Muse, The Pointer Sisters, Ivan Dixon, Bill Duke, Brooke Adams, and Danny DeVito. A multi-character laugh riot with moments of poignancy in the tradition of American Graffiti, Car Wash is a “sunny, lively comedy...[with a] tremendous sense of life” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times).

