Care Down There: What Everyone Needs to Know about Vulvar Health and Hygiene

media release: The vulva is the outside part of the female genitals. Keeping the vulva healthy is an important aspect of sexual and reproductive health. But many of us may not have learned the basic parts of a vulva, how to care for this part of our body or how to recognize problems when they come up. Join our health care providers for an honest, shame-free discussion about the parts of the vulva and tips for care and cleaning. Bring your questions about common skin problems, sexual health, pain, physical therapy, surgery and more straight to the experts during focused breakout sessions.

Speakers:

Apple Bodemer, MD

Madelyn Esposito, LPC

Christine Heisler, MD, MS

Laura Jacques, MD