Carnal Knowledge

media release: USA | 1971 | DCP | 96 min.

Director: Mike Nichols; Cast: Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel, Ann-Margret

One of the most controversial movies of the early 1970s follows the sex lives of the aggressive Jonathan (Nicholson) and his envious pal Sandy (Garfunkel) over a 25-year period. “Before toxic masculinity was even a term, Nichols and screenwriter Jules Feiffer explored the subject with such savagery and precision that, even half a century later, the film retains its power to unnerve almost everyone who sees it” (Mark Harris, Mike Nichols, A Life). A newly restored 4K DCP will be shown.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.