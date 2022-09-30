Carnal Knowledge

media release: USA | 1971 | DCP | 96 min. 

Director: Mike Nichols; Cast: Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel, Ann-Margret  

One of the most controversial movies of the early 1970s follows the sex lives of the aggressive Jonathan (Nicholson) and his envious pal Sandy (Garfunkel) over a 25-year period. “Before toxic masculinity was even a term, Nichols and screenwriter Jules Feiffer explored the subject with such savagery and precision that, even half a century later, the film retains its power to unnerve almost everyone who sees it” (Mark Harris, Mike Nichols, A Life). A newly restored 4K DCP will be shown. 

