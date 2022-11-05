Caroline Shaw with Sō Percussion

media release: Sō Percussion has blazed their own unique path in chamber music, redefining the genre for the 21st century with collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, and more. Experience their awe-inspiring work alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning musician, Caroline Shaw, featuring songs from their recent album Let The Soil Play Its Simple Part (Nonesuch). Shaw also received a 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for Narrow Sea, performed by Sō Percussion, Dawn Upshaw, and Gilbert Kalish. Caroline Shaw brings her unparalleled musical talents as a producer, composer, violinist, and vocalist center stage in this effervescent performance with Sō Percussion.

Program

CAROLINE SHAW Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part

JASON TREUTING Amid the Noise

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

  • $65 / $50 / $30
  • UW-Madison Students: $10
  • Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.

