Caroline Shaw with Sō Percussion

media release: Sō Percussion has blazed their own unique path in chamber music, redefining the genre for the 21st century with collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, and more. Experience their awe-inspiring work alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning musician, Caroline Shaw, featuring songs from their recent album Let The Soil Play Its Simple Part (Nonesuch). Shaw also received a 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for Narrow Sea, performed by Sō Percussion, Dawn Upshaw, and Gilbert Kalish. Caroline Shaw brings her unparalleled musical talents as a producer, composer, violinist, and vocalist center stage in this effervescent performance with Sō Percussion.

Program:

CAROLINE SHAW Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part

JASON TREUTING Amid the Noise

