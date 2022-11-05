Caroline Shaw with Sō Percussion
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Sō Percussion has blazed their own unique path in chamber music, redefining the genre for the 21st century with collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, and more. Experience their awe-inspiring work alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning musician, Caroline Shaw, featuring songs from their recent album Let The Soil Play Its Simple Part (Nonesuch). Shaw also received a 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for Narrow Sea, performed by Sō Percussion, Dawn Upshaw, and Gilbert Kalish. Caroline Shaw brings her unparalleled musical talents as a producer, composer, violinist, and vocalist center stage in this effervescent performance with Sō Percussion.
Program:
CAROLINE SHAW Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part
JASON TREUTING Amid the Noise
Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!
- $65 / $50 / $30
- UW-Madison Students: $10
- Virtual: $25
Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.