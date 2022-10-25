Cartooning for Scientists
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: The Morgridge Institute for Research is organizing a workshop for scientists who are interested in cartooning and communicating through drawings. This workshop includes some drawing exercises, that focus on drawing without judgment, learning via drawing, and the power of shorthand.
Register now while seats are available!
