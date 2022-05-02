ONLINE: Catherine Rampell

media release: This spring, the La Follette School will host leading experts to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing our country.

The event series American Democracy, American Dream will examine the importance of public policy’s influence on democracy and everyday American life. Events will cover the history of 19th century petitioning, America’s evolving role on the global stage, and capitalism’s effects on the working class.

All spring events are free. With the exception of our annual Alumni & Friends Reception, all events will be open to the public and livestreamed online.

May 2 – Public Affairs Journalist in Residence, Catherine Rampell

Virtual lecture only, more information will be available soon.

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell will be UW–Madison’s spring 2022 Public Affairs Journalist in Residence. During her campus visit, Rampell will give a virtual talk on May 2 related to her data-driven coverage of economics, public policy, immigration, and politics. She will also be a keynote panelist at the May 4 La Follette Forum.

The Public Affairs Journalist in Residence is made possible by the La Follette School's Kohl Initiative, University Communications, and the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. More details will be available soon.