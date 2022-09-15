CDMC Fall Reception

media release: Join us in celebrating the opening of the fall CDMC exhibitions, Questioning Things: A Quarter Century of Material Culture Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Uncut Attire: How Weaving Informs Wearables.

Questioning Things, in the Ruth Davis Design Gallery, invites visitors to look closely, to sit down, to compare, to connect, and to interrogate the common and wondrous objects that have animated the work of scholars and students across our campus. Uncut, in the Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery and featuring work from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection, highlights the ways in which cultures from around the globe create systems of fashion, not around the changes of silhouette and hemlines but rather through the subtle differences in woven designs. Curators from both exhibits will be present for tours and refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. We look forward to sharing these exhibits with you!