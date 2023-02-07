media release: Layering vaudeville, blues, jazz, baroque music, and more, Cécile McLorin Salvant curates an eclectic yet comforting sound that showcases her passion for storytelling. This talented composer, singer, and visual artist has received GRAMMY Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album for three albums, The Window, Dreams and Daggers, and For One To Love. She will also perform works from her newest album, Ghost Song. In 2020, Salvant received the highly sought MacArthur fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award for her great versatility.

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

$55 / $40 / $25

UW-Madison Students: $12 / $10 / $8

Youth (17 and under): $20

Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.